Private schools declare holiday, extend preparatory leaves

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:16 IST

Several private schools across the National Capital Region said they would remain closed on Thursday because of the strike announced by transporters to protest against the hefty penalties imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Cluster and private buses, auto-rickshaws, a section of app-based cabs, trucks, grameen sevas and school vans will be off the roads on Thursday, causing problems for schools.

Private schools like The Shriram Millennium School, Apeejay School , and Shiv Nadar School in Noida, Bal Bharati Public School in Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, and Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh are some of the schools that have declared a holiday on Thursday. Some schools have also decided to postpone exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday.

“We informed students in the classroom today (Wednesday) and later through text messages that classes will not be held on September 19. Though our school has some buses, we mostly depend on private buses. The private bus owners had conveyed to us earlier that they won’t be plying on Thursday,” said Laksh Vir Sehgal, principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg.

Some schools have decided to extend their preparatory leaves.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, said, “We have preparatory leaves for students from Class 4 to 12. Now, we have decided to keep the school closed for Class 1 to 3 as well, because if we keep the school open for three classes, we have to merge routes for school buses to accommodate students who take private buses,” she said.

Amita Wattal, principal of Springdales School in Pusa Road, however, said that the school will remain open on Thursday. “Most of our students come on their own and that’s why we will hold classes Thursday,” she said. Evergreen School in Vasundhra Enclave will also be open on Thursday as will Amity International Schools across NCR.

A spokesperson of Amity International Schools, Noida, said, “Our school buses will operate normally. We have requested parents using private transportation to make alternate arrangements to drop their kids off.”

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the action committee of unaided private schools, said, “Most of schools have announced an off due to strike of transporters or due to preparatory leaves. The strike will see participation from school vans as well and a lot of children come to school in these vans. Even if schools are kept open, the attendance will be thin.”

Most of the schools in Ghaziabad too will remain shut on Thursday. “We have asked all our member schools to remain shut on Thursday. This is because we do not wish to risk the safety of our children in case the protests turn violent. We have 86 members schools and all of them will stay shut on Thursday,” said Subhash Jain, chairperson of the Independent Schools Federation.

Parents, on the other hand, said their dilemma went

beyond making alternate arrangements for their wards. “There are reports that the strike involves road blockage. So even if we make arrangements, we can never be sure about the condition of roads,” said Yatendra Kasana, president, All Noida School Parents Association.

