PU bans protests outside V-C office

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:28 IST

Citing disruptions in its functioning, Panjab University (PU) has decided to ban protests outside the vice-chancellors’ office and earmarked the site adjacent the old parade ground near PU guest house for dharnas.

A notice in this regard has been sent to different departments, with directions to display it on the respective notice boards.

The move is being seen as to curb on the students’ freedom. Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary said, “This is a wrong step on part of the administration.The university belongs to the students too and they should be given the freedom to protest anywhere around the campus. We are not politicians, we are students and they should keep this in mind before making such decisions.”

Former PUCSC president and SFS leader, Kanupriya said, “I condemn this farmaan (diktat) of shrinking the democratic space for voicing our dissent and turning a blind eye to some serious issues in the university.”

Dean university instructions, professor Shankarji Jha said, “The university is not curbing the freedom of students. The step was only taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the varsity.”

Dean students welfare professor Emanual Nahar said the step was taken to maintain the law and order in the university.

Chief of university security, Professor Ashwani Koul said, “The university is in a mood to implement this because sometimes protests were causing a hindrance in the functioning of the varsity. We will take action against any student who is violating any rule.”

Last year, a controversy erupted at the University when the administration instructed all student bodies to inform the authorities in advance before protesting on campus.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 01:28 IST