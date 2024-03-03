5.5K applications received for 111 professors’ posts at SPPU

While the deadline for applying for 111 posts of professors in various departments of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ended recently, the university has received a jaw-dropping 5,501 applications for the 111 posts within that period. Of the 5501 applications received, 1,038 applications are for the Chemistry department; 764 are for the Physics department; 523 for the Zoology department; 371 for the Marathi department; and 265 for the Botany department. With so many applications received for so few posts, the recruitment process is going to be very competitive. As per the information given by the SPPU, the applications received by the university will be scrutinised. (HT PHOTO)

With the recruitment process for the vacant professors’ posts underway, the deadline was given as February 16 for online applications while it was February 29 for hard copies of the applications. Candidates were expected to submit the applications and send them by post within the given deadline. However, applications continued to be received by the SPPU till March 2 despite the university clarifying that applications received after February 29 would not be considered.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the information given by the SPPU, the applications received by the university will be scrutinised. Since more than 5,500 applications have been received, the screening process will take a long time. In the next few days, the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha and then the Vidhan Sabha elections will be announced. However, the application screening and interview process can be completed during this period.

“There has been a good response from eligible candidates. A total 5,500 applications have been received by the university within the given period. More than 500 applications have been received for each of the posts in many departments. Now, the further recruitment process will be implemented under the leadership of SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi (sir),” said professor Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar, SPPU.