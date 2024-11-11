Appointment process of new VC of GIPE starts after chancellor Sanyal takes review

After the resignation of Dr Ajit Ranade as vice-chancellor (VC) of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal last week visited the institute for two days to take a detailed review of the happenings there. The process to find a new VC has now started and hopefully in the next two to three months, a new VC will be appointed by the Servants Society of India (SIS) and University Grants Commission (UGC). On November 4, Ranade resigned as the VC of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics citing ‘personal’ reasons. (HT PHOTO)

Milind Deshmukh, secretary, SIS, said, “Now we are going to give the advertisement to start the process of appointing the new VC, then scrutiny of application forms will be carried out, an interview committee of three members will be formed. Last time we had spent ₹17 lakh on the advertisement for the VC post but this time, we will not be spending that much of our budget on advertisement.”

“As the VC post charge has been temporarily given to professor Shankar Das till a fulltime VC is appointed, none of the important policy-level decisions will be taken. But routine work related to administration, financial work like salaries of staff and other works will be carried out. We hope that the process will go on smoothly and within the next two to three months, the new VC will be appointed,” Deshmukh said.

On November 4, Ranade resigned as the VC of GIPE citing ‘personal’ reasons. In his resignation letter, Ranade emphasised, “My departure does not in any way indicate my acceptance of any defect or ineligibility in my appointment as VC in October 2021.” Ranade’s resignation followed a period of controversy at the institution. On October 21, GIPE chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal reinstated Ranade as VC after his earlier termination.

Following Ranade’s resignation, Sanyal visited the campus on November 8 and 9 and took a review of academics, administration and overall happenings at the institution. In the board meeting of the SIS held on November 8, it was decided to give temporary additional charge of GIPE VC to professor Shankar Das, pro-VC of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).