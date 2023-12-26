Broken seat on IndiGo flight leaves flyer shocked

An Indigo Airlines passenger traveling with his family from Pune airport found a broken seat on Monday. The passenger Manikandan Dhanapal travelling from Pune to Bengaluru on December 25 posted the photo on X. (HT PHOTO)

The passenger Manikandan Dhanapal travelling from Pune to Bengaluru on December 25 posted on X, “Is there something can be more disappointing when taking family for their 1st flight experience (sic),” and posted photos of broken seat in the Indigo airplane.

In reply to Dhanapal’s complaint, the airline company’s official statement read, “We regret the experience. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future,”

Another flyer Nayana said on X, “Faced major inconvenience when our baggage failed to get loaded from Delhi in our connecting flight from Dehradun to Pune. All the passengers were stranded in Pune airport awaiting their luggage. Disappointed.”

Another passenger Chinmay Bhandari said, “Somehow it takes more than 30 minutes for any luggage to appear on the conveyer belt at the gigantic Pune airport. Hundreds of people from two flights waiting patiently in this spacious lounge.”

Flyers have complained about basic facilities at the airport lounge underlining the need for starting the new airport terminal building on priority.