Home / Cities / Pune News / Decision on sale of wine in supermarkets soon, says excise minister Desai

Decision on sale of wine in supermarkets soon, says excise minister Desai

pune news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:38 PM IST

Desai said he will try to convince the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and will submit a report to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

State excise department minister Shambhuraj Desai, who was in Pune for a review meeting stated that public response to wine sale over counter will be decided soon. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
State excise department minister Shambhuraj Desai, who was in Pune for a review meeting stated that public response to wine sale over counter will be decided soon. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByPrachi Bari

State excise department minister Shambhuraj Desai, who was in Pune for a review meeting stated that public response to wine sale over counter will be decided soon. Desai said he will try to convince the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and will submit a report to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Following the state cabinet’s January 2022 decision of allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops having premises spread over 1,000 square feet, the state government had issued a draft notification inviting suggestions and objections from the larger citizenry across the state before going ahead with implementation on the ground.

Desai plans to study the outcome of the public opinion for over the counter sales for liquor in super markets and the submit a proposal to BJP. “The opinion survey ended in July and has been tabulated but due to the political uproar, the results have taken a backseat, but in the next 15 days, I will take a review of how the urban and the rural have approached this subject and then take a decision,” said Desai.

The move came after the state cabinet decision met with resistance from several quarters including the BJP, which at the time was in the opposition.

“We are looking at two points for increasing the revenue in Pune district. It is well known that maximum wine producers are from Maharashtra and Pune is the one of the most important segment, where we have seen a good growth over the years,” said Desai.

When asked about BJPs resistance to the policy, Desai said that the government is together now and he will try to convince the BJP that the draft policy will directly benefit farmers instead of big companies if the sales are permitted.

On September 4, Hindustan Times reported that the state excise commissionerate had received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet’s of allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets. Of the 12,000, 7,500 suggestions were positive with changes suggested while 4,500 were not in favour of the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out