Dhangekar & Andhare take aggressive stance on SPPU weed case

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare on Tuesday met the vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and demanded immediate action from the university administration after weed (Ganja) was recently found in the SPPU hostel. Dhangekar also alleged that the government is trying to hijack the university and take control of the SPPU. Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare on Tuesday met SPPU V-C (HT PHOTO)

Pune University has been in the news for the past few days due to various controversies. It has now been found that a student of the skills development department of Pune University brought weed to the hostel last week. Thereafter, various student organisations have asked the university administration as to what action has been taken in this regard. The university had formed a committee to investigate the matter. However, the main question raised by Dhangekar on Tuesday is why did the university administration not give the details of this incident to the police. While MLA Dhangekar took an aggressive stance and kept the university authorities on edge and demanded immediate action in this matter.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Andhare said, “We have interacted with the vice-chancellor and in-charge registrar of the university. Thirteen days after the discovery of weed, why did the university not take action immediately? The university should disclose what kind of process is being followed by it. Also, it is noticed that the university administration takes action to prevent Naxalites from entering the university. It is true that the university should clarify who these Naxals are.”

Sushma Andhare also warned that those hiding in the weed case should be investigated and acted against otherwise the issues will be raised in the state session. Similarly, MLA Rohit Pawar interacted with the workers of NSUI and SFI in the university.

University officials said that the weed found in possession of the students was around 50 gm. “The process of handing over the weed found with the students to the police was being done by the university on Tuesday. The concerned student has been removed from the hostel and the process of cancelling his admission has been initiated,” said a senior university official.