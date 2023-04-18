Now, reading room and library facility at MTDC properties

In a bid to promote local and responsible tourism and also keep tourists informed about historical and cultural information of the site, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced plans to start reading rooms/libraries in tourist accommodations across the state. Tourists using the reading room at a MTDC property (HT PHOTO)

One can get detailed information about various tourist places, it’s historical and cultural importance through the books available at the library, said MTDC officials.

As part of this initiative, MTDC plans to increase the reading culture among tourists and the younger generation by providing access to books and information about Maharashtra’s history, culture, saints, revolutionaries, and other subjects in Hindi, English, and Marathi languages.

Deepak Harne, MTDC regional manager said, “The aim is to make tourists’ stay in MTDC accommodations entertaining and memorable. The addition of libraries was done with a view to impart social, cultural, economic, scientific and general knowledge to the tourists. Libraries have also been started at the regional level and in some tourist accommodations.”

“Libraries have been started at tourist accommodation of MTDC resorts at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mahabaleshwar. We will also implement this project in Lonar and Fardapur,” he added.