Now, road safety cell at Pune varsity, 950 affiliated colleges

PUNE To create road safety awareness at a young age, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), along with Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will start road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

“Education institutions can play a vital role in creating road safety awareness among the students. It is necessary to train them in road safety and make them responsible road users. So, SPPU along with the Pune RTO will start a road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU. Once the module is prepared, a formal circular will be issued to all the college principals by the university,” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU.

Prof Karmalkar was talking at the inaugural session of the ‘Driving skill development and road safety workshop’ organised by the Institute of Engineers (India) Pune local centre, RTO Pune and Society of automobile engineers, on Thursday. Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde, Sunil Dhapte former director of SIUD Yashada Pune and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

“Along with students, it is also necessary to sensitize their parents,” added Prof Karamalkar.

“It is necessary to conduct such workshops with the participation of various agencies, governing bodies and organisations that are working in different fields for road safety, preventive measures towards accidents and various other issues. We can regulate, fine and take action against those violating the traffic rules, but every individual should behave responsibly and be aware of road safety rules,” said Shinde.