Now, road safety cell at Pune varsity, 950 affiliated colleges
PUNE To create road safety awareness at a young age, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), along with Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will start road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar.
“Education institutions can play a vital role in creating road safety awareness among the students. It is necessary to train them in road safety and make them responsible road users. So, SPPU along with the Pune RTO will start a road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU. Once the module is prepared, a formal circular will be issued to all the college principals by the university,” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU.
Prof Karmalkar was talking at the inaugural session of the ‘Driving skill development and road safety workshop’ organised by the Institute of Engineers (India) Pune local centre, RTO Pune and Society of automobile engineers, on Thursday. Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde, Sunil Dhapte former director of SIUD Yashada Pune and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
“Along with students, it is also necessary to sensitize their parents,” added Prof Karamalkar.
“It is necessary to conduct such workshops with the participation of various agencies, governing bodies and organisations that are working in different fields for road safety, preventive measures towards accidents and various other issues. We can regulate, fine and take action against those violating the traffic rules, but every individual should behave responsibly and be aware of road safety rules,” said Shinde.
Pune police register two child pornography cases
Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's radar after the National Crime Records Bureau flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB's cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.
Dudhwa elephant dies of sudden illness
An around 50-year-old camp elephant of Dudhwa National Park, Mithun aka Mitthu, died following a sudden illness at the base camp of Dudhwa here on Thursday, said field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak. During the recent health camps organised for Dudhwa camp elephants from April 19 to April 21, Mithun as well as other 23 camp elephants were examined by the experts from Assam.
FIR against Ekta Kapoor, and others over ‘plagiarism’ allegation
Mumbai: The Hyderabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against film/television producer Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji production house and two others for cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with their OTT show “Lock Upp.” The city civil court then ordered the makers of the show to stop airing from April 29. “The show is still going on, which is contempt of court orders,” said the complainant managing director of Prime Media, Sanober Baig.
FTII students protest as I&B minister Anurag Thakur visits campus
PUNE Students of the Film and Television Institute of India held a silent protest on Thursday when the minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited the campus. The students met Thakur and put forward their issues such as the lack of infrastructure, academic clashes, inadequate representation in the academic council, the merger of FTII with National Film Development Corporation of India and fee hike.
CRET 2021: ‘Ineligibility’ for applying upsets Allahabad University PG final students
Fourth semester (final year) students of postgraduate courses at the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are a worried lot. Admission will be given against 614 seats on offer in 41 subjects. Of them, 227 seats are at AU and 387 seats are in colleges. Maximum 62 seats are in department of chemistry. At the same time, there are no seats in Urdu, Persian, agriculture botany and rural technology this time.
