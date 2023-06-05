New Parliament building a symbol of national unity: Deshpande

Pune RS MP Prakash Javadekar (C), dist guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and Vinayak Deshpande during the event on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiration and the patriotism of thousands of workers, the new Parliament Building, considered a temple of democracy, has been constructed with great dedication and hard work of thousands of people,” said Vinayak Deshpande, project consultant for the new Parliament Building.

Deshpande, who hails from Pune, expressed his thoughts and shared his experiences about the new parliament structure in an interview and felicitation program held in the city on Sunday.

Smart Pune Foundation organised a felicitation ceremony for Deshpande at Bal Shikshan Mandir Auditorium, Kothrud in Pune. He was feted by Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar and Pune district guardian minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil.

Talking further about his experience working on the project, Deshpande said, “New Parliament House is the flagship of the Central Vista Project undertaken by the Central Government. After this work came to Tata Projects, we saw it as a national duty. Hence, from the labourers who came from different parts of the country to the officials working at various stages in the project, everyone served as a national duty.”

He went on to say that the new building has a unique blend of Indian culture, Indian architecture, and modern architecture.

“The whole structure was designed by Vimal Patel and various items were brought from all over the country to decorate interior parts of the house,” he added.

Deshpande further recalled how PM Modi paid unplanned visits to check on the development of the project.

“Three times during the construction of the structure, PM Modi suddenly came to the project site and interacted with the workers with words of encouragement,” Deshpande concluded.

