Man posing as IAS officer in PMO arrested at charitable event

The Crime Branch of Pune police arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer assigned to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The 54-year-old impersonator was apprehended after attending a charitable trust event in Aundh earlier this week. The crime branch of Pune police arrested a 54-year-old man posing as IAS officer assigned to PMO at charitable trust event in Aundh earlier this week. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, identified as Vasudev Nivrutti Tayade, is from Talegaon Dabhade. He was arrested on May 29 at around 8.30-9 am from Sindh Housing Society, Aundh, said police officer.

According to the police, the accused claimed to be Dr Vinay Deo, a deputy secretary with the PMO and involved in work related to intelligence.He attended an event hosted by Borderless World Foundation which aimed to send ambulance service to Jammu and Kashmir as part of their charitable initiative. The trustees of the organisation became suspicious of his behaviour and claims, leading them to report the matter to the police.

The crime branch unit arrested the accused after he failed to provide necessary documents. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of cheating and impersonation.