Postman prime accused in Haryana Civil Services exam fraud in Yamunanagar

Days after a Kaithal-based man was held in Faridabad for alleged impersonation during a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam of 2022 following a biometric mismatch at an exam centre, the Yamunanagar police have arrested four persons, including the kingpin, for their involvement so far. The arrested persons in the custody of Yamunanagar police. (HT photo)

On Sunday, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) authorities found that Sanjay Ritwal, who was appearing for the exam at a private school in Faridabad, had earlier appeared for the same exam in the name of Neeraj in 2022.

A supervisor at the exam centre had submitted to the police that Sanjay had admitted impersonation in other exams as well and a zero FIR was registered at BPTP police station in Faridabad. As per process, it was transferred and a case was registered at Yamunanagar city police station on Monday against Sanjay and Neeraj. Subsequently, SP Mohit Handa handed over the probe to CIA-1 unit and Sanjay was arrested on Wednesday, who was taken to police remand.

Following his interrogation, Pawan Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both residents of Kaithal, were arrested.

Unit in-charge inspector Kewal Singh said Pawan, who is a postman with the postal department, is the prime accused and also runs a coaching centre with his accomplice Sunil in Kaithal.

“Sunil was tasked to reach out to the probable candidates at bus stands, coaching centres, railway stations or other public places and introduce them to Pawan “Master Ji” who would make the deal in any amount between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh through his “approach” which was to make them fall in bluff,” he added.

Interestingly, the amount was taken as advance and the rest would be taken after the exam is cleared, which was unlikely and money was never returned.

Investigators believe that this is a gang of fraudsters who would provide dummy candidates for exams to the applicants in exchange of money.

On Friday, the police arrested Neeraj of Karnal who had paid ₹3 lakh to the gang in 2022 that provided Sanjay as a solver, who in turn was appearing for his own exam in Faridabad, when he was caught during biometric, said the inspector.

“During questioning, it was revealed that other than HCS, they have defrauded candidates from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, appearing for 10-15 other exams such as SSC, Haryana Police and postal exam in Delhi. Their accomplices are spread across the Kaithal region in Jind and other bordering cities,” he added.

The SP could not be reached for a comment, while officials said as a local probe agency, the unit will investigate the Yamunanagar crime and will submit a report to higher authorities for appropriate action against the gang activities.