Pune RTO, traffic police begin ‘drink-drive’ campaign ahead of New Year’s Eve

PUNE: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Pune traffic police have initiated the end-of-the-year ‘drunk and drive’ campaign wherein those driving vehicles will be randomly checked to ascertain whether or not they are driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign will be implemented from December 25 to 31, 2024 as informed by Pune RTO officials. RTO inspectors have already identified the spots where random checking of drivers will be carried out. Those driving vehicles will be randomly checked on roads using breath analyser machines. RTO inspectors will also check their driving license, vehicle registration and other important documents. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, strict action will be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol between December 25 and 31 this year. Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Pune Regional Transport Office and Pune traffic police have initiated the end-of-the-year ‘drink-drive’ campaign. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “We are going to conduct this special drive during the last few days of the year along with the Pune traffic police department. Along with drunk and drive cases, we will be keeping watch on underage drivers, vehicle registration and driving licences of people. Those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will face action.”

“We have identified several locations across the city where our RTO inspector squads will be deployed to carry out random checks. There will be barricading and check posts built at chowks where this drive will be carried out,” Bhosale said.