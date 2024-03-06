 Pune varsity to soon start online process to help students get documents early - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Pune varsity to soon start online process to help students get documents early

Pune varsity to soon start online process to help students get documents early

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 06, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to implement paperless process for online issuance of academic documents, aiming to benefit students.

Students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be able to get necessary documents online and the paperless process will be implemented soon, said officials.

As per the SPPU administration, students of various colleges affiliated to the university will get their academic documents easily and in time due to the paperless process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the SPPU administration, students of various colleges affiliated to the university will get their academic documents easily and in time due to the paperless process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision in this regard was taken recently in the examination board meeting of the university.

As per the SPPU administration, students of various colleges affiliated to the university will get their academic documents easily and in time due to the paperless process.

Academic documents are issued to the students through the student facilitation centre of the university. After applying online for the same, its printed copy has to be submitted to the university along with the necessary documents. As the process was consuming time, the students were being inconvenienced.

“I wanted the transcript certificate from the university last year, but as the process was time-consuming and no proper information was available I did not get the document on time. If the process starts online it will help thousands of students,” said Aditya Mohite, former pupil.

“After a discussion in the university general assembly, the examination reform committee was formed. Considering the recommendations made by the committee, necessary measures were planned by the university. Students can will soon be able to the necessary documents by applying online,” said Rahul Pakhere, SPPU senate member.

