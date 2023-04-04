PMPML to ply buses at Sinhagad fort foothills from various locations

Pune - ow, to cater to the demands, the PMPML has decided to increase the number of buses from various locations across the city to the foothill of the fort. (HT PHOTO)

The Sinhagad fort is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Punekars during summer vacations.

The electric bus service launched by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) last May at the fort was discontinued within a few days.

However, considering the rush of tourists to the historic fort during the holiday season, the area is likely to witness traffic snarls, especially on weekends.

Now, to cater to the demands, the PMPML has decided to increase the number of buses from various locations across the city to the foothill of the fort. However, the public transport body will not restart the electric bus services in the ghat section.

Last year in May, the service was inaugurated by then-deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. From May 2 to May 16, 47,000 passengers used the PMPML electric bus service, generating ₹22 lakh in revenue.

However, shortly after its initiation, the e-bus service was suspended due to safety concerns, while private vehicles were permitted to travel to the summit of the fort.

Owing to that, every weekend the area witnesses traffic congestion with long lines of vehicles on the ghat road.

“We have decided not to restart the PMPML electric bus service that began at Sinhagad fort due to safety concerns. There will be no bus services in the ghat section during the summer vacations this year, but we will certainly increase our service to the foothill of the Sinhagad fort from several locations in the city for tourists,” PMPML chairman and managing director Om Prakash Bakoria said.