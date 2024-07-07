SPPU admission process starts after pre-admin exams are conducted

After announcing the results of the pre-admission examination conducted by various departments of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university has now declared the merit list department-wise and reservation-wise. The admission process in various departments has started, and the students who have been admitted can confirm their admission by uploading the documents online. Also, after online verification of the documents, the students will be able to pay the admission fee online in the next three days. After online verification of the documents, the students will be able to pay the admission fee online in the next three days. (HT PHOTO)

Many students are waiting to get admission to various departments of the university. That is why more than 14,000 students had registered for the pre-admission examination conducted to get admission in the university departments. Eligible students can take admission through the online mode and accordingly, students can check the merit list by visiting: https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx.

“In the last few years, the number of hostels in the university has been increasing. Due to this, there has been some increase in the comfort and facilities of the university. Also, from the last academic year, the departments of the university have started teaching courses according to the new educational policy. Therefore, students have got the opportunity to learn new subjects. The detailed schedule of admissions will be published on the university website soon,” said Prof Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro vice-chancellor.

“I want to take admission in SPPU for a post-graduate course in physics for which I have given the entrance exam test. Now if I am selected as soon as the admission process starts, I will immediately take admission as SPPU is an affordable and prominent university in the state,” said Mihir Kajale.