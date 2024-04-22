SPPU exams results to be declared on time

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given instructions that all the universities should announce the results by June and start colleges in the first week of August for the next academic year. Every year, the SPPU’s examination department conducts semester exams for approximately 7.5 lakh students at SPPU-affiliated colleges in the Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. (HT PHOTO)

Accordingly, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Exams department has started its preparations, and the important exams are starting tomorrow on 23 April. Therefore, it is possible to announce the results at the scheduled time according to the instructions of the UGC.

The university published the examination schedule on Sunday, and the examinations for the second and third years of arts, commerce, and science will begin on April 23.

The examinations of the master’s degree science stream course will begin on May 14. Also, the engineering exams will start on May 15 and 16. The schedule of exams for pharmacy, BBA, MBA, law etc. courses have also been released.

The university has the students’ exam applications on time this year, and we are all prepared to conduct the exams in time, and even results will be declared in time. The academic calendar which was disrupted due to the Covid pandemic in the last couple of years will be on track,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the examination and evaluation board.

While students are happy with this decision, Shubham Pawale a third-year commerce student said, “In last two years exams, then results and ultimately the admission process for next year everything got delayed. This impacted our studies and the syllabus for the year was just fast-forwarded by our teachers. So now if the exams are conducted in time, we hope to get the results in time.”