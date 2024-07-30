SPPU panel to address plaints about registrar appointment 

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has formed a committee to hear complaints on the appointment of the university’s registrar. The opportunity to offer a statement has been provided for the many institutions, organisations, and individuals who have submitted written complaints to this committee, and they have been called to the university on Tuesday. The opportunity to offer a statement has been provided for the many institutions, organisations, and individuals who have submitted written complaints to this committee, and they have been called to the university on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Interviews for the position of Registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University were held a fortnight ago. However, several individuals, institutions, and organisations raised complaints about the probable applicants for the post. The complaint contained serious assertions, and the SPPU authority, consulting with its Law Department, formed the panel that will listen to these concerns on July 30.

“Applying political pressure on the Vice-Chancellor for the appointment of the registrar is not good for the interest of the university and consequently the students. If a controversial person is selected for the post of registrar due to political pressure, it will automatically be opposed by the well-wishers of the university,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation.