SPPU starts online service to get university documents 

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has taken a step towards a paperless process under which students will now get educational certificates at home by filling out an online application. The entire process will be done online and paperless through this portal. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the SPPU, this portal was unveiled by Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the examination and evaluation board. It includes Transcript Certificate, Rank Certificate, Medium Certificate, Degree Certificate, Secondary Education Certificate.

“Till now, to get this document, students had to apply online and submit its printed copy along with necessary documents to the Student Facilitation Center of the university. Students were inconvenienced as this process was taking a long time. However, now this entire process will be done online and paperless through this portal,” said Kakade.

“After the students fill out the online application along with the necessary documents through the computerised system of the University, the examination department will complete the proceedings in that regard. As a result, students will get these certificates at home,” he added.

The examination department of the university has appealed to the students to take advantage of this online system through https://sim.unipune.ac.in/sim_app/Login/Login portal created by the Edutech Foundation of the university.