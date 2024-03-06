SPPU to implement Maratha reservation in PhD admissions

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will complete all the necessary procedures for the implementation of Maratha reservation before starting the Ph.D. admission process. As various pre-admission examinations including the UPSC examination are being conducted in April, the SPPU will conduct the Ph.D. pre-admission examination in May this year. SPPU will complete procedures for implementation of Maratha reservation before starting the PhD admission process. (HT)

Students from both Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra are waiting to get admission to the doctorate (Ph.D.) course at SPPU which is also known as ‘the Oxford of the East’. The state government has decided to give 10% reservation to the Maratha community, and has also published an ordinance in this regard which has to be implemented from February 26. Hence, the SPPU has started preparations to provide central reservation for the Ph.D. admissions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the information shared by the SPPU administration, many aspirants are curious about when the admission process will begin. However, the Ph.D. admissions will start only after completing the internal process regarding the seats available at the guidance and research centres and 10% reservation is given to students from the Maratha community. Even in April, examination centres are not available for the online examination.

Furthermore, after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the SPPU will have to ensure that the examination is not held on the polling days. Therefore, the picture in this regard will be clear after the coming week. “For the Ph.D. admissions at the SPPU, some necessary procedures have to be completed in view of the implementation of Maratha reservation in the admission process. The university will release a circular regarding this soon. Also, considering the available dates of examination centres for online examinations, the Ph.D. admission schedule will be published,” said professor Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro vice-chancellor.