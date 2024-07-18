 SPPU to start scientific training class for school students  - Hindustan Times
SPPU to start scientific training class for school students 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 18, 2024 06:28 AM IST

SPPU's Centre for Science Education & Communication offers scientific training classes for school students to enhance cognitive skills through experiential learning. Classes in Marathi, Hindi, English for grades 4-9, weekly till Jan 2025. Register at http://sciencepark.unipune.ac.in/.

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Centre for Science Education and Communication has organised a scientific training class for school students. The facility will conduct these classes to awaken the curiosity of children and improve their cognitive skills using the experiential learning process. 

This initiative is being implemented till January 2025 and one class will be held every week. (HT HOTO)

As per the information given by the SPPU, in this activity, scientific concepts included in the school curriculum will be taught in various ways like interactive experiments, demonstrations, etc. The series of lectures would be for class 4 to 9 students starting from July 29. This initiative is being implemented till January 2025 and one class will be held every week. This class will be taught in Marathi, Hindi, and English. For more information and registration, the centre has created a website. http://sciencepark.unipune.ac.in/. 

