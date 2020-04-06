Pune police use mist blowers as sanitising apparatus outside Market Yard, police stations

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:28 IST

PUNE In the fight against Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection the Pune city police have set up “mist blowers” at the entrance of Agriculture Produce Market Committee-run (APMC-run) Market Yard at Gultekdi on Monday.

According to officials buyers and supply trucks are disinfected with the mist before they enter the market.

The concept was ideated by DCP (Zone V) Suhas Bawache who holds MSc in agriculture from Parbhani.

“The mist blower is a zero maintenance model and is battery operated set up which releases mist after being fed with the sanitising chemicals. A truck is easily sanitised in the showers which emanate from all the sides,” said DCP Bawache.

Trader Rajendra Sanklecha lauded the efforts undertaken by the police and said, “The police have undertaken a noble cause for the safety of buyers and traders.”

According to officials, six more mist blowers have been set up outside the entrance of police stations which come under the jurisdiction of ZoneV of the city police which comprises of Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Market Yard, Bibvewadi Hadapsar and Mundhwa police stations.

DCP Bawache said, “The police personnel are at the forefront in this fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) and they are at a risk to get infected with the Sars-cov-2 virus. So this initiative has been undertaken as a precautionary measure.”

Additional Commissioner (Eastern Region) Sunil Phulari, “We ate taking these precautions for the safety of the residents and police personnel in this times of crisis.”