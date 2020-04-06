e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune police use mist blowers as sanitising apparatus outside Market Yard, police stations

Pune police use mist blowers as sanitising apparatus outside Market Yard, police stations

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE In the fight against Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection the Pune city police have set up “mist blowers” at the entrance of Agriculture Produce Market Committee-run (APMC-run) Market Yard at Gultekdi on Monday.

According to officials buyers and supply trucks are disinfected with the mist before they enter the market.

The concept was ideated by DCP (Zone V) Suhas Bawache who holds MSc in agriculture from Parbhani.

“The mist blower is a zero maintenance model and is battery operated set up which releases mist after being fed with the sanitising chemicals. A truck is easily sanitised in the showers which emanate from all the sides,” said DCP Bawache.

Trader Rajendra Sanklecha lauded the efforts undertaken by the police and said, “The police have undertaken a noble cause for the safety of buyers and traders.”

According to officials, six more mist blowers have been set up outside the entrance of police stations which come under the jurisdiction of ZoneV of the city police which comprises of Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Market Yard, Bibvewadi Hadapsar and Mundhwa police stations.

DCP Bawache said, “The police personnel are at the forefront in this fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) and they are at a risk to get infected with the Sars-cov-2 virus. So this initiative has been undertaken as a precautionary measure.”

Additional Commissioner (Eastern Region) Sunil Phulari, “We ate taking these precautions for the safety of the residents and police personnel in this times of crisis.”

top news
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
20 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hrs, says CM Kejriwal
20 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hrs, says CM Kejriwal
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities