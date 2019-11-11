e-paper
Railway underbridge opens to public in Manimajra

While inaugurating the railway underbridge on Monday, MP Kirron Kher said the project will ease traffic in the area

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The railway underbridge crossing No 126- B at Manimajra was opened on Monday.
The railway underbridge crossing No 126- B at Manimajra was opened on Monday. (SANT ARORA/HT)
         

The railway underbridge (RUB) at Manimajra was thrown open to public after MP Kirron Kher inaugurated it in the presence of mayor Rajesh Kalia and UT adviser Manoj Parida here on Monday.

After the opening, Kher said the project will bring relief for residents of Manimajra. The bridge will provide additional connectivity between Chandigarh and Panchkula and will also facilitate movement of traffic between housing board Manimajra and Chandigarh.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher inaugurating the railway underbridge crossing No 126- B on Monday at Manimajra.
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher inaugurating the railway underbridge crossing No 126- B on Monday at Manimajra. ( Sant Arora/HT )

Kher had laid the foundation stone of RUB on 14th August, 2017. The facility had been a long-pending demand of residents who often found themselves stuck in traffic jams on that section of the road. With the underbridge at Manimajra, residents will no longer have to wait at the crossing for the train to pass. Till now, every time a train crossed, there are traffic jams on either side. With the road on one side of the crossing being quite narrow, it would take very long for traffic flow to normalise once the gates opened.

The underbridge was built at a cost of Rs7.25 crore, of which Rs2 crore was given by railway ministry, while the Chandigarh administration contributed the rest.

Built at a height of 3.35 mt, the underbridge which is 5.50 mt wide, was completed in 2 years time. A water drainage system has been put in place to avoid water-logging during rainy season, said UT engineers.

