JMM leader, kin arrested for opening fire in Jamshedpur; one injured

Police arrested a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, his son and his nephew in connection with a firing incident in Jamshedpur, which left a 21-year-old man critically injured, officials familiar with the incident said on Saturday. Police arrested a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, his son and his nephew in connection with a firing incident in Jamshedpur (HT Photo)

The incident occurred when the JMM leader, identified as Satyanarayan Gound alias Sattu Gound, resorted to indiscriminate firing on an angry crowd protesting rash driving by his son Mohit in the colony at East Plant basti under Burmamines police station (PS) on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The police arrested Gound, with his son Mohit and nephew Harikrishna Gound alias Babu, late Friday night. They seized his licenced rifle used during the incident and two cars fitted with JMM flags.

At the scene of the crime, six empty bullet casings were recovered, with Gound allegedly firing at least seven rounds, officials said.

Officials further said that the 21-year-old victim, Pravesh Kumar, was struck in the head by a bullet during Gound’s indiscriminate firing on the crowd, and another man, Pradip Mallick alias Bapi, narrowly escaped as a bullet grazed past his hand.

“The crowd was infuriated by the repeated instances of reckless driving by Mohit and his associates, endangering the lives of the residents,” said a resident familiar with the matter.

The Burma Mines Police responded to the incident upon receiving the report of gunfire and rushed Pravesh Kumar to the Tata Main Hospital (TMH), where he remains in critical condition.

Officials said the entire altercation was captured on CCTV cameras, showing Gound firing indiscriminately as his relatives and associates attacked the crowd with swords and other weapons.

In response, the crowd resorted to stone pelting, damaging Gound’s two vehicles and breaking the windows of his house.

“Pravesh Kumar remains critical but stable at the moment. We have apprehended Satyanarayan, his son Mohit, and his nephew Harikrishna. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the absconding Rishiraj Singh. A licenced double barrel gun, five live cartridges, seven empty bullet casings, and two swords are among the things confiscated by the police, and we have requested the department to revoke his licence. Two cases have been filed: one against Satyanarayan and his associates under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, while a counter-case has been lodged by the accused against the crowd under section 354 of the IPC and for trespassing,” Mukesh Lunayat, Jamshedpur city superintendent of police (SP), told HT on Saturday evening.

Satyanarayan Gound was the former JMM district organisation secretary. He won the 2011 Mukhiya elections from Purvi Chhota Gobindpur.

He contested the 2019 assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) ticket but lost. Subsequently, he returned to JMM.

The Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticised the ruling government over the incident.

“Members of the ruling party have become so intoxicated with power that they are now shooting down people in broad daylight. Stringent action must be taken against the arrested JMM leader and his associates. The JMM party must also clarify its stand on an incumbent party leader like Satyanarayan Gound — do they validate his actions or will they take action,” said Kunal Sarangi, a BJP state spokesperson, speaking to HT on Saturday evening.

Despite repeated attempts, HT couldn’t reach JMM district president and Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren for a comment on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON