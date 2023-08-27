Unidentified building triggers slugfest between JMM, Marandi

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released photos of an unidentified building on Sunday, challenging state BJP president Babulal Marandi to clarify his connection with it. The JMM released photos of an unidentified building, challenging state BJP president Babulal Marandi to clarify his connection (HT Photo)

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced the release of a photograph showcasing the building’s main gate. Bhattacharya refrained from disclosing further details and instead urged Marandi to share his association with the structure.

“We are unveiling an image of this residence with its magnificent entrance. We won’t preemptively provide information. We call on Babulal ji to disclose his relationship with it—whether he is the owner, former landlord, or simply a guest. Given Babulal ji’s proactive presence on social media, we anticipate a tweet from him by evening,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya underlined that they decided to release the picture despite party chief Shibu Soren being in principle against making personal allegations against political opponents.

“We have been forced by the BJP leaders to resort to personal allegations. We have several such secrets in our bank, and we will reveal them at an opportune time,” he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Marandi on Sunday said the ruling JMM won’t be able to stop him from exposing alleged corruption under Hemant Soren regime and grabbing of tribal land by the Soren family.

“By doing such laughable press conferences and laughable, JMM thinks they can stop me. Moreover, I am repeating again today that if Hemant Soren government finds any suspicious property which is related to me or anyone else in the state, they should straightaway seize it and book the culprits. CM Soren is wrong if he thinks he can stop me from exposing him,” said Marandi.

The development arose just two days after Supriyo alleged that family members and a close aide of Babulal Marandi were co-directors in a company named Santhal Parganas Builders Private Limited, alongside businessman Yogendra Tiwari, which allegedly acquired extensive land across the state.

The JMM also formally called upon the enforcement directorate to initiate an investigation into the firm’s capital sources and unveil its actual proprietors.

However, Marandi dismissed the accusations, presenting the current directors’ names and daring the state government to file an FIR while demanding the seizure of all company-owned properties.

The ongoing exchange of allegations between Marandi and the JMM originated with the BJP leader’s press conference on August 16, where he claimed that chief minister Hemant Soren and his family members had illicitly acquired tribal land across various districts using fictitious identities.

Subsequently, Marandi, currently engaged in a statewide Sankalp Yatra, published a list of 108 properties allegedly linked to the Soren family. JMM workers retaliated by filing defamation FIRs against Marandi across multiple districts for his remarks targeting JMM President Shibu Soren.

