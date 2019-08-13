Registration number at dealers’ end: Half-baked facility drives vehicle owners up the wall in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:26 IST

After multiple deadlines and roadblocks, the UT administration on Tuesday finally opened the facility for the registration of two- and four-wheelers at dealers’ end.

However, instead of making the process more convenient for vehicle owners, the facility has brought along hassle for people eyeing a number of their choice.

Now, they cannot buy a new vehicle without booking the number of their choice online with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), as the provision of temporary number has been withdrawn.

In case the vehicle number is unavailable with RLA, the buyer will have to wait for the auction of the next series of numbers, which generally comes in every three to four months. As such, a buyer cannot leave with the new vehicle from the showroom, without settling for a random number.

On the contrary, Punjab offers on-the-spot numbers of choice at the dealer. A customer can go for a random number, or pay and get a preferred number. An auction is held for fancy numbers.

Under UT’s new system, the customer will only get a random number after deposition of road tax and required documents at the dealer’s point.

Badnore questions anomaly

UT administrator-cum-Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore questioned the anomaly at the launch of the facility on Tuesday.

“In case someone wants a vehicle number of their choice, should they have to wait for it before buying a new vehicle in anticipation of approval from the RLA?” Badnore questioned.

He said in most instances, people wanted a number of their choice, which also brought along revenue for the RLA. “To ensure such customers are not inconvenienced, there needs to be a provision of temporary numbers,” the administrator demanded, adding that the administration should have studied the process followed in other states before launching it in Chandigarh.

Deepak Joshi of Joshi Automobiles, said temporary numbers will also be helpful in case there was a glitch in the generation of a random number.

RLA officer Virat said the dealers needed to submit the customers files within two days of purchase of vehicle. “Once the files are submitted, the registration certificates will be dispatched in four days,” he added.

What’s on offer

A random number can be instantly generated after depositing road tax and documents with the dealer.

No more waiting in queues at the RLA office or booking appointments online, as the dealer will prepare and submit the files.

The dealer will also be responsible for physical inspection of the vehicle, which was earlier done by a motor vehicle inspector in Sector 42.

The dealer will ensure complete documentation, avoiding hassle at a later point.

If you want a fancy number, book it on RLA website before buying the vehicle.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:26 IST