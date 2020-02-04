e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Rs 22-cr budget allocation vaults NFAI’s National Heritage Film Mission to the finish line

Rs 22-cr budget allocation vaults NFAI’s National Heritage Film Mission to the finish line

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The National Film Archive of India (NFAI), in Pune, has been sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the National Heritage Film Mission (NFHM) project under the Union budget 2020, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Seetharam announced that the erstwhile National Film Heritage Mission will now be part of the Department of Development Communication and Dissemination of Film Content, and hence, the allocation of funds thereof.

Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), both received Rs 49 crore and Rs 67.50 crore, respectively.

“The Development Communication and Dissemination of Film Content department is an object head to disseminate the budget, but the NHFM still remains with us. The new budget, Rs 22 crore, for the next phase of the NFHM will cover digitalisation and restoration of 4,000 films, for which tenders have been sent to the government for approval,” said Prakash Magdum, director NFAI.

“The National Buildings Construction Corporation is building new vaults as part of the NFHM. The concept project report has already been submitted last month to the ministry (I&B) for approval,” he added. These vaults will be built in Kothrud.

Aside from the Rs 22 crore for the NFHM, Magdum said that NFAI has received Rs 9 crore for its upgradation, under which, an extra vault will be built on the premises, at Prabhat road.

“The new vault will have with the capacity to house 30,000 reels. We are also building a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity of at least 80 seats, behind the Jaykar bungalow where the old auditorium stood. It will be used for film- related functions like lectures and exhibitions, apart from screenings. The work is ongoing with a budget of Rs 50 lakh and should be ready in the next four months,” said Magdum.

top news
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Steady start for India openers
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Steady start for India openers
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities