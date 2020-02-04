Rs 22-cr budget allocation vaults NFAI’s National Heritage Film Mission to the finish line

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:04 IST

PUNE The National Film Archive of India (NFAI), in Pune, has been sanctioned Rs 22 crore for the National Heritage Film Mission (NFHM) project under the Union budget 2020, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Seetharam announced that the erstwhile National Film Heritage Mission will now be part of the Department of Development Communication and Dissemination of Film Content, and hence, the allocation of funds thereof.

Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), both received Rs 49 crore and Rs 67.50 crore, respectively.

“The Development Communication and Dissemination of Film Content department is an object head to disseminate the budget, but the NHFM still remains with us. The new budget, Rs 22 crore, for the next phase of the NFHM will cover digitalisation and restoration of 4,000 films, for which tenders have been sent to the government for approval,” said Prakash Magdum, director NFAI.

“The National Buildings Construction Corporation is building new vaults as part of the NFHM. The concept project report has already been submitted last month to the ministry (I&B) for approval,” he added. These vaults will be built in Kothrud.

Aside from the Rs 22 crore for the NFHM, Magdum said that NFAI has received Rs 9 crore for its upgradation, under which, an extra vault will be built on the premises, at Prabhat road.

“The new vault will have with the capacity to house 30,000 reels. We are also building a multipurpose auditorium with a capacity of at least 80 seats, behind the Jaykar bungalow where the old auditorium stood. It will be used for film- related functions like lectures and exhibitions, apart from screenings. The work is ongoing with a budget of Rs 50 lakh and should be ready in the next four months,” said Magdum.