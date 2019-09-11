Sena-BJP alliance to remain strong in future, says Uddhav

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:53 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated several development projects in the city, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He also stressed on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sena’s “strong” ties.

“The Shiv Sena has had an alliance with the BJP since 2014. The alliance is still strong and will remain so in the future,” Thackeray said. He said Thane has always favoured the saffron alliance, which had constructed the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatanin theatre in the city.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, “Any opposition member who wants to create drama is free to use this theatre.”

Thackeray inaugurated a hospital in Hajuri and a renovated civic school in Uthalsar.

He laid the foundation stone for a super-specialty hospital in Thane civil hospital, Veer Sawarkar’s memorial at the theatre and a state-of art crematorium in Jawhar Baugh.

“Thane residents have always supported the saffron alliance and will do so in future,” Thackeray said, while praising a few private organisations that have contributed to the city projects in coordination with the civic body.

“We had proposed the Shiv Arogya Scheme in 2014 to benefit patients from rural areas. The patients will be examined and medication will be provided according to the scheme. We were unable to launch the scheme in the past four years. However, if we get donors, we will implement it in the next few years,” Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal assured said they would start the development work of at least one cluster before the model code of conduct for the assembly elections sets in.

Jaiswal said, “Due to some confusion, the project was delayed. If we do not manage to start the work before the code of conduct sets in, we assure you of starting it a day after the code of conduct is lifted.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:53 IST