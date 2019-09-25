SFI sweeps Ambedkar students’ polls again

cities

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) swept the students’ body poll in Ambedkar University for the second year in a row on Wednesday.

This was only the second time, in its 10 years of existence, that Ambedkar had conducted student body polls for all its three campuses — Kashmere Gate, Karampura and Lodhi Road.

“SFI won 21 out of the 32 councillor posts in which candidate nominations were filed in the Kashmere Gate campus,” said Sruti MD, an SFI activist and former council member.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which was formed two months ago, had fielded five candidates out of which two won. “The ABVP unit in the varsity was formed just three months ago and this win shows the victory of the growing nationalist idea on campus,” said Badal Prakash, ABVP’s AUD unit president.

The All India Students Association (AISA) won five out of the eight seats it contested in. “We will fight for the introduction of inclusive and representative AUD students union on campus instead of the present council system,” AISA said in a statement.

The students’ council in AUD is different from that in other universities. The election is held in two phases — phase I involves election of councillors and class representatives across different programmes, which took place on Wednesday. Phase II involves the elected councillors choosing a treasurer and six members for central coordination committee (CCC), which is responsible for carrying out the duties of the council. This will take place on September 30.

AUDSU constitution mandates that there shall be one Class Representative (CR) for every class of 50 students and two CRs shall be elected if the strength exceeds more than 50 and there shall be only one councillor per program. Elections to the councillor and CR posts were held on Wednesday.

Out of 1008 eligible voters in Kashmere Gate campus, 45% voters voted for the 44 posts. In Karampura, 51% of the 345 voters voted for 24 posts. With the least number of eligible voters at 76, Lodhi Road saw a voter turnout of 80% for its seven posts.

