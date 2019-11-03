Six FIRs filed, action against two police officers in Tis Hazari Courts clash, more videos surface

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:55 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police on Sunday said they had registered six separate first information reports (FIRs) in connection with Saturday’s violent clash between police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court.

A special investigation unit (SIT) of the crime branch has been formed to probe the cases. This probe is separate from the judicial inquiry ordered by the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Police additional spokesperson Anil Mittal said apart from the SIT, a three-member special committee led by special commissioner of police (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan was formed to look into the police’s lapses.

On Sunday, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended while departmental action has ordered against another ASI after the special committee’s enquiry found them responsible for triggering the clash. The suspended ASI had allegedly opened fire in which two advocates were injured. The other ASI had allegedly dragged an advocate to the court’s lock-up after the brawl over parking of his car, police said.

The Delhi police are, however, yet to transfer two senior officers -- special commissioner of police(law and order) Sanjay Singh and additional deputy commissioner Harendra Kumar Singh -- as directed by the high court. Delhi police officers said they were yet to get a copy of the court’s order.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the injured persons at St Stephens’ hospital. “...The way lawyers were fired at, I condemn it. I met the two persons who were injured in firing, they are stable now. All of their medical expenses will be covered by Delhi government,” Kejriwal said.

The first FIR was registered on the complaint of the district judge and it pertains to obstructing public servant from performing their duties, assaulting women with intent to outrage their modesty, rioting, violent clash, and damaging of pubic properties in the court premises. Police said a woman lawyer filed the second case and accused policemen of allegedly molesting her.

A cross-FIR was filed on separate complaints from a lawyer and a police constable. The constable alleged the service pistol of his colleague was taken by agitated lawyers. The lawyer alleged his gold chain was snatched by the police personnel , said a police officer, who asked not to be named. “In these two FIRs, attempt to murder and other serious sections of Indian Penal Code such as rioting, torching of vehicles, damaging public property, robbery, snatching and mischief have been added against the policeman as well as the lawyers,” the officer said.

Later in the evening, two more FIRs were filed on complaints of two separate lawyers, who accused policemen of attempting to kill them and criminal intimidation besides other allegations.

More videos surface

On Sunday, new video clips on the violent clash surfaced on social media. These are in addition to over half-a-dozen videos shot on mobile phones, which are being circulated on social media.

In one video, a group of at least 30 lawyers is seen assaulting a police official in the court’s lock-up area. One policeman is seen in the video being assaulted with leather belt and an object. In another video, 10 police officers are seen assaulting a lawyer by separating him from a group of lawyers and taking him to the court’s lock up.

Police said they were examining the videos and CCTV footage.

Police say a dispute over a lawyer parking his car near the court’s lock-up area triggered the clash. The lawyer was asked not to park there because it would obstruct the movement of jail vans. This led to a heated argument that turned into a scuffle and erupted into violence, the police said.

The SIT formed under the supervision of special commissioner of police (crime) visited Tis Hazari Courts along with forensic experts.