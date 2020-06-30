e-paper
Chandigarh / Six police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab's Moga

Six police personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga

Civil surgeon says it is suspected that they contracted the virus from a constable who tested positive on June 25; samples of 32 other cops and their contacts being collected

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Representative Image/HT)
         

Moga: Six personnel from Nihal Singhwala police station and a safai karamchari of the Sanjh Kendra in Moga tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said that all six police personnel are asymptomatic but they have been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital.

“They contracted the virus from a constable who was tested positive on June 25. All patients are aged between 29 years and 57 years,” she said.

The positive police personnel include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables.

Apart from the police personnel, a sweeper of the local Sanjh Kendra also tested positive.

The district health department has collected samples of 32 other police personnel who came in contact with the six and quarantined them.

