Spare-part theft at top Pune firm sees employees booked for criminal breach of trust

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:47 IST

PUNE A case of criminal breach of trust has been registered at the Kothrud police station against an unidentified number of employees of a fuel engine manufacturing company in Pune.

The incident allegedly happened at the Kothrud office of the US-based company.

The complait in the matter was lodged by Dheeraj Kolke, 46, a resident of Sun City, Sinhagad road, Pune. The employees booked belong to the cylinder-head department of the company, according to the complaint.

The employees allegedly stole spare parts worth Rs 43,46,657 over eight months, between April, 2019 and November, 2019, according to the police. The theft was committed from the Dahanukar Colony office of the company.

Senior police inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station is investigating the case. A case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against the employees..