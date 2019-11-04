Spike in sale of anti-pollution masks in Ludhiana as air quality stays ‘very poor’

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:38 IST

City’s deteriorating air quality has led to a spurt in the sale of anti-pollution mask, with medical stores selling up to 25 masks on a daily basis.

According to chemists, the sale of the masks has risen manifold within the past fortnight.

Japjeet Singh, owner of Healthcare and Surgical Store near the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said, “We are getting around 20 customers for the masks daily. Residents are purchasing simple washable masks more, which cost around ₹30, than the N-95 masks which cost ₹100 and can only be used for around six days before they need replacing.”

N-95 means the masks can filter up to 95 percent of the particulate matter.

Bhushan Kumar, owner of Super Surgical Store in the area, said he was getting around 25 customers daily as compared to zero a few days ago. “We have mostly been selling the N-95 masks. Residents are buying them even as they are expensive,” he said.

Some chemists also shared that many rickshaw pullers and traffic police personnel were also buying napkin masks which cost just ₹5.

Stress on N-95 masks

Heart specialist Dr SS Sibia said as the air quality is deteriorating, residents should prefer wearing N-95 masks instead of cloth masks or covering the nose with a handkerchief as it is not safe.

“Residents should avoid spending time outdoors. They should stay indoors and use air conditioners on inner circulation mode,” said Dr Sibia while stressing that residents should start growing plants indoors which will help in improving the air quality.

Dr Sibia said any person suffering from breathing problem should sit in the washroom with the shower running so that dust particles settle down with the flow of water and the air becomes healthier to breathe in.

Earlier, Dr Manish Munjal, an ENT specialist at the DMCH said there was a need to take precautionary measures in such conditions. “One should wear N-95 masks or can even cover the nose with a wet handkerchief rather than covering it with a simple mask or cloth.

‘Save nature’

Environmentalist Balwinder Lakhowali said while celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak with elaborate functions, the citizens should rather just offer prayers to the guru and follow his teachings by bringing a change in their way of living.

“Cutting of trees, burning of solid waste and stubble, bursting of firecrackers, and pollution from vehicles are contributing to the worsening air quality. It is not only affecting humans but also birds, animals and plants. Therefore, we should all contribute to saving the environment and adopt simplicity,” he said.