STF arrests brother of wanted drug smuggler with 1 kg heroin, ₹1cr

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:38 IST

Ludhiana Even as the Special Task Force (STF) sleuths couldn’t lay their hands on wanted drug smuggler Ranjit Singh alias Rana, but they managed to arrest his brother Balwinder Singh alias Billa, 27, for possessing 1-kg heroin, from a farmhouse at Motla Mand village on Meethal-Deena Nagar road in Pathankot on Sunday. Rana is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 532-kg heroin haul case.

The STF also recovered drug money of ₹1.02 crore, which was buried in the ground at the farmhouse and the cash was dug out in the presence of a magistrate. The police have also booked Billa’s brother Germanjit Singh alias Gagandeep Singh alias Bhola, who managed to give STF the slip.

Coming to know that Billa’s jailed brother Kuldeep Singh is in touch with his siblings on WhatsApp, the STF tipped the Amritsar jail staff, who then recovered a mobile phone from his cell.

Assistant inspector genereal (AIG, STF), Ludhiana and Ferozepur Range, Snehdeep Sharma, said the accused belong to Haveliyan village of Tarn Taran, but they shifted to Mirthal village of Pathankot. The accused have constructed a farmhouse at Motla Mand village.

The STF conducted raided the farmhouse on a tip-off and arrested Billa and seized 1-kg heroin from the vehicle he was sitting in. Questioning of the accused led the STF to ₹1.02 crore cash buried in the ground.

A case under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against Balwinder Singh, Germanjit Singh and Ranjit Singh alias Rana at STF, Mohali. Billa was produced before a court that remanded him to five-day STF custody for questioning.

Billa is already facing trial in a case of fake currency and was lodged in Amritsar jail. The STF has written to the authorities to attach the properties of the brothers.

Five of six brothers are into drug smuggling

Five of the six brothers are into drug smuggling. The only exception is youngest sibling Swarn Singh, who has just completed his studies, has no criminal record.

Rana is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in many drug cases. Eldest brother Kuldeep Singh is lodged in Amritsar jail for drug smuggling. He was operating WhatsApp from jail using an overseas phone number. Germanjit Singh is also a proclaimed offender in a drugs case. Another brother Mandeep Singh alias Master is a convict in a drug case and was lodged in Tihar Jail for smuggling 22kg heroin.

