Suspected drug peddler killed, another injured in accidental police firing in Moga

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:57 IST

Bathinda A Tarn Taran resident, Jobanpreet Singh, 23, wanted for his role in supply of heroin in Moga district was shot dead in ‘accidental’ police firing at a naka at Mehna village in Moga on Thursday evening. His co-passenger in the Maruti Swift car, Gurchet Singh, also wanted for drug-related cases was injured and is admitted at a Ludhiana hospital.

A special task force (STF) team from Mohali had set up the naka. It has said that the two men did not stop their car when signalled, and instead tried to run over the police team. According to the First-Information Report (FIR) lodged at Moga’s Mehna police station on Friday, no exchange of fire occurred, and the incident happened about 7pm on Thursday. “As I jumped to save myself from the speeding car at the check-point, my loaded assault rifle opened fire accidentally. Some of these shots may have hit the car occupants as well,” says complainant STF constable, Amarjit Ram, in the FIR.

Sources added that Gurchet was driving the car and after being hit by the bullets, he drove to a private hospital at Kot Ise Khan village. Jobanpreet died at this hospital, whereas Gurchet was rushed to Ludhiana. There is no confirmation if the police have recovered any incriminating material from their car.

Moga SSP Amarjit Singh Bajwa said, “The Mohali STF team was specifically looking for Jobanpreet and Gurchet for their role in supplying heroin in Moga district. The two belong to Tarn Taran district and had a criminal background.” The SSP refuted reports that Jobanpreet or Gurchet were journalists, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Later in the day, Jobanpreet’s father Surjan Singh told a news channel that his son had a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him. He added that he did not know Gurchet. “A panchayat member Gurdev Singh informed me about the death of Jobanpreet in police firing,” Surjan added.

Following STF constable Ram’s complaint, the Moga police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified individuals.

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident that SDM Narinder Singh Dhaliwal will conduct.

Moga DC orders magisterial inquiry into the incident