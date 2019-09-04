In Delhi, teen wakes up to find father sitting on bed with throat slit

delhi

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:58 IST

A 14-year-old boy woke up to find his father, a jeweller, sitting on his bed with his throat slit at their home in west Delhi’s Madhu Vihar near Dwarka in the early hours of Wednesday. The man died before his son could fetch help.

Police could not find any clue in the case till late in the day as there were no entry marks of an intruder, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka). Alphonse said the police were yet to speak to the five members of the family who were inside the house at the time of the murder.

The victim, Lalit Aggarwal, lived with his wife and two teenage sons on the first floor of their building and ran a jewellery shop from the ground floor. For the past few days, Aggarwal was joined at home by his mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Alphonse said prima facie it didn’t seem like a robbery case. “Nothing has been missing from the house or the jewellery shop,” said the DCP.

Aggarwal’s 14-year-old son, who studies in class 9 at a private school, told the police in his statement that his father had returned home from work around 11pm on Tuesday.

“He told me that he was to leave for Punjab around 4am on Wednesday with his two friends for the registration of a plot of land,” said the boy.

The DCP said that the initial probe revealed that the property belonged to one of his friends and Aggarwal was to go to Punjab just to give him company. However, the DCP said that the role of any person could not be ruled out at this stage.

The boy and his father slept in a room on the first floor of the house while his younger brother, mother, grandmother and aunt slept in another room.

“Around 2am, my father suddenly pulled my hand with a jerk to wake me up. I saw my father seated on the bed, his head bent forward and his body shaking. He tried to speak something, but couldn’t,” said the boy.

Since the light in the room was switched off, the boy realised something was wrong only when he felt a slimy substance – that was later revealed to be blood – on his face.

He said he made a futile attempt to wake up his family through screams before knocking on the door to alert his mother. “By the time I returned to the room and switched on the light, my father had collapsed,” the boy said.

Aggarwal was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Another investigator said that after the murder, the boy had found the inner door of the house locked from inside, but the outer iron gate to be open. “He used a key to open the wooden door and found the iron gate open. If an outsider gained entry, it was someone who either had access to a spare key or got a duplicate made,” said the investigator.

