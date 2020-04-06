e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Teenager who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for Covid-19 in Kapurthala district of Punjab

Teenager who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for Covid-19 in Kapurthala district of Punjab

Boy was staying in a mosque along with other jamaatis and has now been admitted to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

KAPURTHALA: A 17-year-old boy from Kapurthala district of Punjab, who recently attended a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Jasmit Kaur Bawa said that the boy’s samples were taken by the health department with the help of the police on Friday night and it was found that he had tested positive on Sunday night.

Of the 33 people from the district who attended the Jamaat, the samples of 22 were sent for testing on Friday and he was the only one to have tested positive.

The civil surgeon said that the boy was staying in a mosque along with other jamaatis and has now been admitted to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital.

People linked to the Nizamuddin gathering, which has emerged as a hot spot of Covid-19, have been quarantined in the mosque.

The district administration has sealed Kot Karar Khan village and all residents of Gujjar dera are under quarantine.

So far, 33 coronavirus cases have been reported from Punjab’s Doaba region, which is also the state’s NRI belt. Two people have died of the disease in the region that lies between the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

Nineteen cases have been reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, seven from Hoshiarpur district, six from Jalandhar district and now one from Kapurthala district.

