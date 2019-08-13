Thrashing of woman in Muktsar: Family leaves town, alleging harassment

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:11 IST

Two months after Sunny Chaudhary, brother of Congress councillor Rakesh Chaudhary, and his aides thrashed a woman Meena Rani for not repaying a loan of ₹23,000, Rani and her family have left the town, alleging that the accused and the police were harassing them.

The family has also uploaded a video online, alleging, “We are leaving town. The police and relatives of the accused are harassing us. We fear for our lives and request police to ensure justice.”

“The family is being pressured to reach a settlement. The relatives of the accused are threatening us. Members of the CIA staff recently raided on our house. So, we have decided to leave town,” alleges, Sooraj, brother of the victim Meena. Muktsar police had registered a case against councillor Rakesh Chaudhary, Suresh Chaudhary and others, after the video of the thrashing went viral in June.

“It is unfortunate that the victim’s family is being harassed. An agitation will be launched to help the victims,” said Tarsem Singh, Muktsar president, Punjab Khet Majdoor Union. Muktsar SHO Ashok Kumar said, “The police provided complete security to the family, which has left town on its own as they lived on rent here. Those accused of thrashing the woman have been arrested. Allegations of harassment against the police are baseless; CIA staff conducted a routine raid in the area to tackle drug menace.”

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:11 IST