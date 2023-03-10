Traffic advisory for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway ahead of PM Modi's visit; Check alternate routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be setting foot in Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, for which the Mandya district police has issued guidelines and diversions for commuters to avoid congestions and ensure safety of the PM. The 118-km expressway, built at the cost of ₹ 8,408 crore, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.(Droneman)

The Mandya police on Thursday shared an order which barred vehicular movement on the expressway for 12 hours - from 6 am to 6 pm - on March 12. The order also shared alternative routes for commuters to take instead.

“Copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble District Collector to change the route of all types of vehicles from 06-00 AM to 06-00 PM on 12-03-2023 due to the arrival of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at Mandya Nagar and Maddur for the security of the dignitaries,” Mandya district's SP wrote on Twitter.

Here are the guidelines and alternative routes:

Vehicles traveling from Mysuru to Bengaluru through Mandya are requested to take the Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru road instead. Vehicles going from Mysuru to Tumakuru through Mandya are requested to take the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur cross-Tumakuru road instead. Vehicles heading from Tumakuru to Mysuru through Mandya are requested to take the Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road instead. Vehicles moving from Bengaluru towards Mysuru are requested to take the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Bannur-Mysuru road instead. Vehicles heading from Bengaluru to MM hills through Maddur are requested to take the Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills road instead.

Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and said the expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory.

“Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has resulted in all round development in the region through backward and forward integration. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji & Union Roads & Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji for world class infrastructure in state,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also tweeted.