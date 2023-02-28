Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll collection deferred to March 14: NHAI

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll collection deferred to March 14: NHAI

ByYamini C S
Feb 28, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Toll collection on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which was set to begin today has been deferred till March 14 due to “unavoidable reasons”, a notice from the NHAI said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put off toll collection on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway that was set to begin today. Toll fee on the stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta (55 kms), which was set at 135 for cars, was supposed to be collected from 8 am on Tuesday.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.(Droneman)
However, a fresh public information notice from the NHAI said it will be deferred due to “unavoidable reasons”. “This is with reference to the subject cited above, wherein it was conveyed that collection of toll was to start from 28.02.2023 8:00AM. However, due to unavoidable reasons it has been deferred for collection of toll for Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section till 14th March 2023,” the notice stated.

The NHAI has set a toll fee of 205 per car for a return journey within 24 hours, whereas mini-buses and buses will be charged 220 and 460 for a one-way journey. The 118-km expressway is set to host two toll-collection points, which will charge toll for six categories of vehicles.

READ | Toll rate for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway expected to be 250: Report

Toll from Maddur to Mysuru will be 120, taking the total toll fees on the ambitious 10-lane expressway to 255. Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on March 11, and collection of toll from Bengaluru to Maddur will begin from from March 15.

