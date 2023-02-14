Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Toll rate for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway expected to be 250: Report

Toll rate for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway expected to be 250: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 04:17 PM IST

Toll rate for the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is expected to be set around ₹250, Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said Monday.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.
The expressway will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.
ByYamini C S

Commuters between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be charged a total of 250 in toll fees on the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said Monday.

The expressway, which will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to around an hour and half, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February or latest by early March.

“The toll price is yet to be finalised. The first stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta may cost 135 and the rest would be for the other stretch. It is expected that the cost would be about 250 for the whole expressway and would reduce if two ways are used on the same day,” BJP MP Pratap Simha, who played a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department, told The Indian Express.

Pratap Simha is also working to get the expressway named after the river Cauvery.

READ | 'Drone view of...': Anand Mahindra shares video of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Toll rates will be implemented in a phased manner for the first and the second stretch, respectively, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said. NHAI is also looking to issue monthly passes for light and heavy vehicles but might restrict the number of times they are used within a month. Authorities will also ban two and three wheelers from the expressway once the toll rates are launched.

READ | ‘Mandya Bypass opened for public’: says BJP MP Pratap Simha

The expressway, which was opened to the public in parts, already witnesses many takers. The 117 kilometre-long stretch of the NH-275 is being built at the cost of around 8,350 crore.

The expressway has five main bypasses, namely: Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass. The bypasses have been constructed to avoid congestion coming from the cities and towns on the Bengaluru to Mysuru route, all of which have been opened for public use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru
karnataka bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out