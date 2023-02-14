Toll rate for Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway expected to be 250: Report

Commuters between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be charged a total of ₹250 in toll fees on the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said Monday.

The expressway, which will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to around an hour and half, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February or latest by early March.

“The toll price is yet to be finalised. The first stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta may cost ₹135 and the rest would be for the other stretch. It is expected that the cost would be about ₹250 for the whole expressway and would reduce if two ways are used on the same day,” BJP MP Pratap Simha, who played a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department, told The Indian Express.

Pratap Simha is also working to get the expressway named after the river Cauvery.

Toll rates will be implemented in a phased manner for the first and the second stretch, respectively, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said. NHAI is also looking to issue monthly passes for light and heavy vehicles but might restrict the number of times they are used within a month. Authorities will also ban two and three wheelers from the expressway once the toll rates are launched.

The expressway, which was opened to the public in parts, already witnesses many takers. The 117 kilometre-long stretch of the NH-275 is being built at the cost of around ₹8,350 crore.

The expressway has five main bypasses, namely: Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass. The bypasses have been constructed to avoid congestion coming from the cities and towns on the Bengaluru to Mysuru route, all of which have been opened for public use.