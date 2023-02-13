'Drone view of...': Anand Mahindra shares video of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for sharing inspirational and successful tales on his social media, on Monday shared an aerial view of the Bengaluru- Mysuru Expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. "Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India...", Mahindra tweeted.

After being shared online, the video received more than two lakh views. The view also amazed Twitter users. A user commented, "It will improve productivity, and Reduce operational costs. Quality public infrastructure has long-term benefits for the public as well as the country."

“Wow! That's an awesome view! India is making great progress with its infrastructure,” another wrote.

The third user commented, "This is an incredible image! It's amazing to see how India is transforming with the help of this new infrastructure. Bravo!"

On Friday, Karnataka's health minister K Sudhakar also shared the video of the expressway on social media and called it "unprecedented speed" in the state. “10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame! Double Engine BJP Govts at the Centre and in Karnataka have delivered next-generation infrastructure at a scale & speed that is unprecedented," Sudhakar tweeted.

The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru is aimed to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours. The Rs. 8,453 crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March. However, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) allowed vehicles to ply from Bengaluru to Mandya as the remaining stretch is yet to be completed. The road has a length of 118 kilometres and is witnessing a heavy movement of vehicles even before its inauguration.

