‘Mandya Bypass opened for public’: says BJP MP Pratap Simha

Published on Jan 26, 2023 02:39 PM IST

The opening of the Mandya bypass will help travellers in avoiding congested parts while passing through major towns on the way to Mysuru, further reducing travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

With the final phase of construction being completed, travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is set to be around 70 to 75 minutes.(Twitter)
ByYamini C S

In good news for frequent commuters between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the Mandya bypass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is now open for public use. Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who played a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department, confirmed the same on social media on Wednesday evening.

The ambitious 10-lane expressway, which will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes, is set to be inaugurated in February-end by prime minister Narendra Modi. The opening of the Mandya bypass has further helped commuters have an easier travel on the stretch. The bypasses help travellers in avoiding congested parts while passing through major towns on the way to Mysuru.

The public was allowed to use the Ramanagara and Channapatna bypasses earlier. With the final phase of construction being completed, travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is set to be around 70 to 75 minutes.

“Guyz, Mandya Bypass opened for traffic! Njoy the drive. BUT #SpeedKills, safe drive,” Pratap Simha said on Twitter.

The expressway, which was opened to the public in parts, already witnesses many takers. The 117 kilometre-long stretch of the NH-275 is being built at a cost of 8,350 crore.

mysuru bengaluru
