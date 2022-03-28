Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to reduce travel time to 75 minutes
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to reduce travel time to 75 minutes

National Highway stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru will reduce travel time to 75 minutes and will be operational by Oct, 2022, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said
Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari tweeted images of the under construction Bengaluru-Mysuru highway(Twitter)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:10 PM IST
PTI |

The 117-kilometre long stretch of the national highway in Karnataka that will reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru to just 75 minutes will be completed in October, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Currently, it takes about 3 hours of travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The 117 km-long stretch of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is being developed at a cost of 8,350 crore. Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said the stretch will be completed in October.

It will enhance the connectivity between the two important cities and will also provide an impetus to tourism and economy of the region. "The Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-lane, 117 km-long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022," Gadkari said in a series of tweets. Gadkari also said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various such infrastructure projects have been announced with great responsibility and it is "our unwavering commitment to complete them in a corruption-free, transparent and time-bound manner".

This state of the art project has multiple structures like an 8-kilometre long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will decongest traffic and significantly reduce pollution. 

Topics
national highway nitin gadkari
