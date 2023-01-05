Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the new greenfield project- Bengaluru to Chennai Expressway at a cost of ₹17,000 crore will be ready by March 2024.

The 285.3 km four-lane project will help save travel time, Gadkari told reporters after inspecting the project at Vadaganahalli near Hoskote on the city outskirts.

This will also help avoid delay in passing through major towns and congested areas, the Minister added.

"This Bharatmala project in Karnataka covering 71.7 km will cost ₹5,069 crore," Gadkari said.

"By making this road we will reduce the logistic costs. Already 231 km construction is underway. By March, 2024 we want to complete this project," he added.

Assessed the Bengaluru - Mysuru National Highway work which is part of our Greenfield Corridors project with Karnataka PWD Minister Shri @CCPatilBJP Ji and Mysuru MP Shri @mepratap Ji. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #BengaluruMysuruNationalHighway pic.twitter.com/wuN8BEax8y — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 5, 2023

Interaction with Media on the progress of Bengaluru ? Mysuru National Highway, Karnataka https://t.co/2clcIR7Ach — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 5, 2023

A couple more pics from Bengaluru ? Mysuru National Highway Greenfield Corridor, assessed with Karnataka PWD Minister Shri @CCPatilBJP Ji and Mysuru MP Shri @mepratap Ji. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #BengaluruMysuruNationalHighway pic.twitter.com/99jXvYA6Ya — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 5, 2023

Gadkari said there is a forest land involved in this project regarding which he has spoken to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for all clearances.

He also said an Amrit Mahotsav Bird Sanctuary and an Amrit Sarovar will also come up on this stretch.

Regarding Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, the Union Minister said it will be ready by next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it. The project once completed will reduce the travel time by one hour, 10 minutes.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also take up the deepening of lakes as part of water conservation, Gadkari said.

Land acquisition is a major challenge before the NHAI due to high land value, he pointed out.

In order to minimise traffic congestion and pollution in Bengaluru, Gadkari recommended satellite townships along these highways.

According to him, the NHAI is taking up 8,005 km long projects in Karnataka worth ₹two lakh crore.