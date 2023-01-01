Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Highway between Karnataka's Neelamangala and Devihalli is ready: Nitin Gadkari

Highway between Karnataka's Neelamangala and Devihalli is ready: Nitin Gadkari

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 02:49 PM IST

Gadkari also underlined that the road will enhance the connectivity between the state capital and tourist places like Mysuru, Halebeedu, Sakleshpura and Dharmasthala.

Highway between Karnataka's Neelamangala and Devihalli is ready: Nitin Gadkari
Highway between Karnataka's Neelamangala and Devihalli is ready: Nitin Gadkari
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a road between Karnataka’s Neelamangala and Devihalli has been constructed which comes under National Highway-75. Gadkari also underlined that the road will enhance the connectivity between the state capital and tourist places like Mysuru, Halebeedu, Sakleshpura and Dharmasthala.

Nitin Gadkari on Sunday tweeted, “A section between Nelamangala-Devihalli on NH-75 has been constructed successfully. The section enables faster connection to tourist places like Mysuru, Sakleshpura, Helebeedu, Dharmasthala, etc., and caters to about 30000 vehicles on weekends. It also acts as a conduit in connecting Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Hassan, Sakleshpura, Dharmasthala.”

Gadkari said that they have used innovative methods to build the highway in a way that it is resistant from the damage. He further wrote, “We have applied some innovative ideas during the construction such as the use of Fibre Reinforced Micro Surfacing to enhance the flexural strength of the micro-surfacing mix and thereby significantly improve the crack resistance and long-term durability.”

The union minister also highlighted that this corridor will also help the surrounding industries in the state. “We've also used State-of-the-Art Pavement Investigations to determine Pavement Distresses accurately. The corridor has been strategically developed as many industries and peripheral ring roads are proposed connecting the highway,” added Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, Karnataka public works minister CC Patil on Wednesday informed that Union Nitin Gadkari will visit Karnataka and inspect Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on January 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out