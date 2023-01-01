Highway between Karnataka's Neelamangala and Devihalli is ready: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a road between Karnataka’s Neelamangala and Devihalli has been constructed which comes under National Highway-75. Gadkari also underlined that the road will enhance the connectivity between the state capital and tourist places like Mysuru, Halebeedu, Sakleshpura and Dharmasthala.

Nitin Gadkari on Sunday tweeted, “A section between Nelamangala-Devihalli on NH-75 has been constructed successfully. The section enables faster connection to tourist places like Mysuru, Sakleshpura, Helebeedu, Dharmasthala, etc., and caters to about 30000 vehicles on weekends. It also acts as a conduit in connecting Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Hassan, Sakleshpura, Dharmasthala.”

Gadkari said that they have used innovative methods to build the highway in a way that it is resistant from the damage. He further wrote, “We have applied some innovative ideas during the construction such as the use of Fibre Reinforced Micro Surfacing to enhance the flexural strength of the micro-surfacing mix and thereby significantly improve the crack resistance and long-term durability.”

The union minister also highlighted that this corridor will also help the surrounding industries in the state. “We've also used State-of-the-Art Pavement Investigations to determine Pavement Distresses accurately. The corridor has been strategically developed as many industries and peripheral ring roads are proposed connecting the highway,” added Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, Karnataka public works minister CC Patil on Wednesday informed that Union Nitin Gadkari will visit Karnataka and inspect Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on January 5.

