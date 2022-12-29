Union minister Nitin Gadkari to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Jan 5

Karnataka public works minister CC Patil on Wednesday informed that Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the state and inspect Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on January 5. Speaking in the legislative council on Wednesday, the minister also addressed the excessive flooding in Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.

Responding to a question raised by Janata Dal (secular) MLC Marithibbe Gowda, Patil said, “This year, the state received excessive rainfall than previous years and water flow was high. The encroachments and slit were also the reason for the flooding at parts of the expressway. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inspect the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on January 5.”

The Union government's ambitious 10 lane expressway has also been in news for the number of accidents on this route. According to the police department, Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway has witnessed 77 accidents in the last six months. In the accidents reported, a total of 28 persons lost their lives, while 67 persons were injured.

Read | 77 accidents reported on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police data

The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru is aimed to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours. The Rs. 8,453 crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March next year. However, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) allowed vehicles to ply from Bengaluru to Mandya as the remaining stretch is yet to be completed. The road has a length of 118 kilometers and is witnessing heavy movement of vehicles even before its inauguration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON