Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 77 accidents reported on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police data

77 accidents reported on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police data

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:32 AM IST

According to the data, accidents were reported under various police station limits of Ramanagara district, and a total of 28 persons lost their lives, while 67 persons were injured in the acciden

HT Image
HT Image
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

The Union government’s ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway has witnessed 77 accidents in the last six months, police department data said.

According to the data, accidents were reported under various police station limits of Ramanagara district, and a total of 28 persons lost their lives, while 67 persons were injured in the accident.

Though the 8,453 crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March next year, the NHAI authorities have allowed vehicles to ply from Bengaluru to Mandya as the remaining stretch is yet to be completed. Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has played a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department.

The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru is aimed to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours. The road has a length of 118 kilometres and is witnessing the heavy movement of vehicles even before its inauguration.

According to NHAI officials, there are 16 accident zones on the expressway, but the officials have not installed any sign boards.

“We have noted the increase in accidents on the new expressway. We have sent 13-point suggestions to NHAI authorities to reduce the accidents,” Ramanagara SP K Santhosh Babu said. He said that all the accidents occurred due to the negligence of drivers.

Meanwhile, the police have suggested NHAI authorities fix CCTV every 500 meters and installing of signboards and speed limits.

“Overspeeding and negligent driving is the only reason for accidents. According to NHAI guidelines, the maximum speed in expressway is limited to 100 KMPH,” NHAI project director B Sridhar said.

“We have noticed many people driving vehicles at 140-160 kilometres per hour just for the craze that would end in accidents. Once the expressway is completed the police will patrol the highway, which would reduce the number of accidents,” he added.

He also clarified that the construction of the road is fully scientific and increase in the number of accidents is not related to the construction of the expressway. “We have allowed vehicles only after thorough testing,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out