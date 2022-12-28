77 accidents reported on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police data

The Union government’s ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway has witnessed 77 accidents in the last six months, police department data said.

According to the data, accidents were reported under various police station limits of Ramanagara district, and a total of 28 persons lost their lives, while 67 persons were injured in the accident.

Though the ₹8,453 crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March next year, the NHAI authorities have allowed vehicles to ply from Bengaluru to Mandya as the remaining stretch is yet to be completed. Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has played a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department.

The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru is aimed to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours. The road has a length of 118 kilometres and is witnessing the heavy movement of vehicles even before its inauguration.

According to NHAI officials, there are 16 accident zones on the expressway, but the officials have not installed any sign boards.

“We have noted the increase in accidents on the new expressway. We have sent 13-point suggestions to NHAI authorities to reduce the accidents,” Ramanagara SP K Santhosh Babu said. He said that all the accidents occurred due to the negligence of drivers.

Meanwhile, the police have suggested NHAI authorities fix CCTV every 500 meters and installing of signboards and speed limits.

“Overspeeding and negligent driving is the only reason for accidents. According to NHAI guidelines, the maximum speed in expressway is limited to 100 KMPH,” NHAI project director B Sridhar said.

“We have noticed many people driving vehicles at 140-160 kilometres per hour just for the craze that would end in accidents. Once the expressway is completed the police will patrol the highway, which would reduce the number of accidents,” he added.

He also clarified that the construction of the road is fully scientific and increase in the number of accidents is not related to the construction of the expressway. “We have allowed vehicles only after thorough testing,” he added.