Two Amritsar ASIs arrested with heroin

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:05 IST

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) on drugs arrested two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), posted at Gharinda police station, under the rural police, after it found them to be in possession of heroin.

The team did not disclose the quantity they were carrying, saying it would hamper investigation. The accused are Avtar Singh and Jorawar Singh. The development comes a day after a Ludhiana head constable, Gagandeep Singh, was dismissed from service after being arrested for drug smuggling on Sunday.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) STF border range, Rashpal Singh, said, “The accused were arrested after a tip-off. We are searching their hideouts. A trap has also been laid to arrest smugglers, supplying drugs to the ASIs.”

A senior STF official said, on condition of anonymity, “ASIs, who have been addicts, had been peddling drugs in the area for the last few months. We cannot disclose the quantity of the recovered heroin.”

SSP (rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said a case under Sections 21-27-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused at the Gharinda police station. He added, “Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the accused,” he added. The recovery has raised questions on the working of the police, with an STF source itself admitting that peddling had been on for months.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:05 IST