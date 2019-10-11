Two Chandigarh men caught with heroin awarded 4-year jail

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:14 IST

Stating that narcotics are spoiling the future of the youth and destroying the very fabric of our society, the Chandigarh district court has awarded four-year jail to two city residents in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Convicts Deepak Sharma, 43, of Sector 7C and Ajay Aggarwal, 45, of Sector 35A were declared proclaimed offenders on May 15, 2019.

The case dates back to May 27, 2017, when a police team was on patrolling duty near Butterfly Garden in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The police installed a naka and were checking vehicles and persons.

Meanwhile, two persons on one scooter were seen coming at about 5.20pm from the side of Sector 26/7 light point. The rider turned the scooter immediately on seeing the police party, but during this process, the scooter skidded and the riders fell down.

Accused Sharma took out a polythene packet from the pocket of his trouser and tried to throw it away. But sub-inspector (SI) Satnam Singh held him and when the polythene packet was opened, it was found to contain 50g heroin. Another packet containing 49 gram heroin was recovered from Aggarwal.

Both failed to produce any valid permit or licence. The court order mentioned, “When prosecution has been able to bring home guilt of accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt, this court has no hesitation in holding them guilty and convicting them for the offence punishable under Section 21 of the (NDPS) Act.”

42-YEAR-OLD ACQUITTED OF CHARGES UNDER NDPS ACT

The district court has acquitted a 42-year-old resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, who was held with 25 grams of heroin.

The case dates back to October 11, 2017, when Fukran Ahmad was booked by the police, who said in the FIR that Ahmad was stopped on the basis of suspicion. He tried to throw a polythene bag from one of the pockets of his pants but the police caught hold of him, the FIR said.

On checking, the police found 25 gram heroin and since Ahmad could not produce any licence or permit, he was arrested. During trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated and the police fabricated the FIR.

As the prosecution could not prove its case, the court acquitted Ahmad.

